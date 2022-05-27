Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) PT Lowered to $9.00

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 328.57% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on HARP. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $31.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $30.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $35.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.77.
Shares of NASDAQ HARP traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $2.10. 8,825 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,123. The company has a market cap of $69.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.99. Harpoon Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.73 and a 12 month high of $22.74.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Harpoon Therapeutics by 310.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Harpoon Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Harpoon Therapeutics by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Harpoon Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 81.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Harpoon Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company develops tri-specific T cell activating construct (TriTAC) product candidate, including HPN328, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of small cell lung cancer and other Delta-like canonical Notch ligand 3-expressing tumors; HPN217 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of multiple myeloma; and HPN536, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian and pancreatic cancer, and other mesothelin-expressing tumors.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Harpoon Therapeutics (HARP)
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
- Is RBC Bearings Rolling Into A Reversal?
- Should Dollar General or Dollar Tree Give Investors a Case of FOMO?
Receive News & Ratings for Harpoon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harpoon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.