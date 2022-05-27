Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 1,430 ($17.99) target price on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on HL. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,100 ($13.84) to GBX 1,060 ($13.34) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,250 ($15.73) target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,160 ($14.60) to GBX 1,060 ($13.34) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hargreaves Lansdown presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,332.63 ($16.77).

LON HL opened at GBX 854.80 ($10.76) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £4.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 956.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,190.22. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 1-year low of GBX 804.80 ($10.13) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,697 ($21.35).

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

