Harbour Investment Management LLC Takes $449,000 Position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Harbour Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 9,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 16.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TTE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price target (down previously from $72.00) on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. MKM Partners upped their price target on TotalEnergies from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on TotalEnergies from €58.00 ($61.70) to €56.00 ($59.57) in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.86.

Shares of NYSE:TTE traded down $0.56 on Friday, hitting $58.50. 46,344 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,007,908. TotalEnergies SE has a 52 week low of $40.33 and a 52 week high of $60.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.20. The company has a market cap of $152.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.544 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is presently 32.77%.

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

