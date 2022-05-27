Harbour Investment Management LLC Sells 200 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Harbour Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 942 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Harbour Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 2,753 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 163,572 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $32,062,000 after purchasing an additional 23,637 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $4,067,000. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 2,453 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UNP. Bank of America lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. UBS Group lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $283.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $306.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.48.

In other news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,177 shares in the company, valued at $10,294,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNP traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $222.20. 28,547 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,584,292. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $195.68 and a 12-month high of $278.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $242.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.33. The firm has a market cap of $139.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.02. Union Pacific had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.87%.

Union Pacific declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the railroad operator to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Union Pacific Profile (Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.