Harbour Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Harbour Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,187 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 232 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $2,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VFH. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 3,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VFH traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $86.40. 17,932 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,184,821. Vanguard Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.00 and a fifty-two week high of $102.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.63.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.