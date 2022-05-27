Harbour Investment Management LLC Has $3.70 Million Stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Harbour Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 694 shares during the period. PACCAR makes up about 1.7% of Harbour Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Harbour Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $3,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCAR. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 106,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,405,000 after acquiring an additional 9,349 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in PACCAR by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,325,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,020,000 after purchasing an additional 323,623 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in PACCAR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $369,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 41,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 578,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,024,000 after acquiring an additional 22,875 shares in the last quarter. 63.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PACCAR stock traded up $1.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $85.29. 68,758 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,862,959. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.25. PACCAR Inc has a 52-week low of $77.96 and a 52-week high of $97.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.89.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 17.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 10th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.94%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of PACCAR from $114.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.25.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

