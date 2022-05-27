Harbour Investment Management LLC Buys 2,215 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Harbour Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,384 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the period. Harbour Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 10.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 33,925,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,564,120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077,946 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,342,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,535,000 after buying an additional 707,482 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,362,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,344,000 after buying an additional 209,017 shares during the period. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 6,491,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,967,000 after buying an additional 54,739 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,261,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,391,000 after buying an additional 2,235,332 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CL traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.53. 98,587 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,499,384. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.14. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $72.20 and a one year high of $85.61. The company has a market cap of $65.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.56.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 296.77%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st were issued a $0.47 dividend. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 77.69%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total value of $785,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,619,300.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 19,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total transaction of $1,544,918.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,007 shares in the company, valued at $549,979.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Atlantic Securities cut Colgate-Palmolive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.19.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

