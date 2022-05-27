Hammond Power Solutions (OTCMKTS:HMDPF) Stock Price Up 9.1%

Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMDPF – Get Rating)’s share price rose 9.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as 12.00 and last traded at 12.00. Approximately 300 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 2,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at 11.00.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$15.50 target price on shares of Hammond Power Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Get Hammond Power Solutions alerts:

Hammond Power Solutions Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HMDPF)

Hammond Power Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells custom electrical engineered magnetics, standard electrical dry-types, cast resins, liquid filled transformers, and wound magnetic products for electrical and electronic industries. The company offers autotransformers, buck-boost transformers, control transformers, distribution transformers, drive isolation transformers, encapsulated transformers, furnace transformers, multi-pulse transformers, pad mounted transformers, regulating transformers, and medium voltage distribution transformers, as well as reactors, active harmonic filters, dV/dT filters, and unitized substations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hammond Power Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hammond Power Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.