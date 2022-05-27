Hammond Power Solutions (OTCMKTS:HMDPF) Stock Price Up 9.1%

Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMDPF – Get Rating)’s share price rose 9.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as 12.00 and last traded at 12.00. Approximately 300 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 2,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at 11.00.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$15.50 target price on shares of Hammond Power Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.
Hammond Power Solutions Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HMDPF)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hammond Power Solutions (HMDPF)
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
- Is RBC Bearings Rolling Into A Reversal?
- Should Dollar General or Dollar Tree Give Investors a Case of FOMO?
Receive News & Ratings for Hammond Power Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hammond Power Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.