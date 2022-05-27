Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 54.14% and a return on equity of 62.83%. The business had revenue of $100.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. Hamilton Lane’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of HLNE stock traded up $2.33 on Thursday, hitting $69.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 303,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,338. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Hamilton Lane has a fifty-two week low of $61.55 and a fifty-two week high of $116.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.98.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 321.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Hamilton Lane during the 1st quarter worth $217,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Hamilton Lane by 373.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Hamilton Lane by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Hamilton Lane by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. 66.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hamilton Lane from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $95.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $111.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

