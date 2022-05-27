H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Stock Position Decreased by Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lessened its holdings in H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,764 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,103 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in H.B. Fuller were worth $872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 130.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 56,816 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after buying an additional 32,111 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,819 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC raised its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 21.3% during the third quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 407,896 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,334,000 after buying an additional 71,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 872,252 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $70,652,000 after buying an additional 41,376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 1,433 shares of H.B. Fuller stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total value of $97,802.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,871 shares in the company, valued at $1,560,945.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of H.B. Fuller stock traded up $0.97 on Friday, hitting $70.98. 4,906 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 366,195. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.61. H.B. Fuller has a 52 week low of $59.17 and a 52 week high of $81.73.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.07. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 5.39%. The firm had revenue of $856.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $817.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. H.B. Fuller’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that H.B. Fuller will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a positive change from H.B. Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. H.B. Fuller’s payout ratio is 22.69%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FUL. Zacks Investment Research raised H.B. Fuller from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of H.B. Fuller from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of H.B. Fuller from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of H.B. Fuller in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of H.B. Fuller from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.17.

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

