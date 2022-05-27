H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $77.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “H.B. Fuller has been a leading global adhesives provider focusing on perfecting adhesives, sealants and other specialty chemical products to improve products and lives. H.B. Fuller’s commitment to innovation brings together people, products and processes that answer and solve some of the world’s biggest challenges. H.B. Fuller adhesives products used in manufacturing common consumer and industrial goods, including food and beverage containers, disposable diapers, windows, doors, flooring, appliances, sportswear, footwear, multi-wall bags, water filtration products, insulation, textiles, automotives, solar energy systems and electronics. H.B. Fuller also provides customers with technical support and unique solutions designed to address their specific needs. H.B. Fuller has established a variety of product offerings for residential construction markets, such as tile-setting adhesives, grout, sealants and related products. “

FUL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of H.B. Fuller from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of H.B. Fuller from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of H.B. Fuller from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of H.B. Fuller in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $77.17.

Shares of NYSE:FUL opened at $70.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.61. H.B. Fuller has a 52 week low of $59.17 and a 52 week high of $81.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.68.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $856.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $817.92 million. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that H.B. Fuller will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is an increase from H.B. Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.69%.

In other news, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 1,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total transaction of $97,802.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,560,945.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in H.B. Fuller by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,819 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in H.B. Fuller by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 44,080 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after buying an additional 5,817 shares during the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC acquired a new position in H.B. Fuller in the 1st quarter valued at $3,396,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in H.B. Fuller by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,833 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after buying an additional 9,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in H.B. Fuller by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 34,110 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after buying an additional 2,997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.93% of the company’s stock.

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

