GYG (LON:GYG) Shares Down 3.9%

GYG plc (LON:GYG – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 3.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 37 ($0.47) and last traded at GBX 37 ($0.47). Approximately 9,337 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 77,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 38.50 ($0.48).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.50. The firm has a market capitalization of £17.26 million and a P/E ratio of -16.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 36.25 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 41.63.

Get GYG alerts:

In related news, insider Richard King acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 46 ($0.58) per share, for a total transaction of £11,500 ($14,470.87).

GYG plc operates as a superyacht painting, supply, and maintenance company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Coatings and Supply. The company offers painting and other finishing services to yachts and superyachts. It is also involved in fairing and painting of superyachts; repainting and finishing of superyachts as part of a refitting program; and selling and delivering maintenance materials, consumables, spare parts, and equipment for the care and operation of superyachts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GYG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GYG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.