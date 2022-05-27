Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LON:GKP) Hits New 12-Month High Following Dividend Announcement

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (LON:GKP – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as GBX 297.04 ($3.74) and last traded at GBX 291.28 ($3.67), with a volume of 1253941 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 270 ($3.40).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This is a positive change from Gulf Keystone Petroleum’s previous dividend of $0.12. This represents a yield of 6.92%. Gulf Keystone Petroleum’s payout ratio is 0.58%.

Get Gulf Keystone Petroleum alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GKP. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Gulf Keystone Petroleum from GBX 280 ($3.52) to GBX 300 ($3.78) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Gulf Keystone Petroleum from GBX 300 ($3.78) to GBX 310 ($3.90) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st.

The stock has a market capitalization of £609.13 million and a P/E ratio of 4.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 249.32 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 217.77.

About Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LON:GKP)

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and production of oil and gas properties in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq and the United Kingdom. The company operates Shaikan field that covers an area of 283 square kilometers, which is located north-west of Erbil. It also provides management, support, geological, geophysical, and engineering services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gulf Keystone Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulf Keystone Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.