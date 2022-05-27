Guess’ (NYSE:GES) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Guess’ (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Guess’ had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 30.94%. The business had revenue of $593.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $584.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Guess”s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:GES traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.42. 27,964 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,106,098. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.91. Guess’ has a 12-month low of $16.05 and a 12-month high of $31.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. Guess”s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.88%.

Several equities analysts have commented on GES shares. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Guess’ from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Guess’ from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Guess’ from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Guess’ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Guess’ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.33.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Guess’ by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 4,152 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Guess’ by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 33,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 6,675 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Guess’ by 48.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 7,322 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Guess’ by 34.4% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 21,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 5,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Guess’ during the first quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Guess’ declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, March 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $175.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

