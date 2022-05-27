GT Biopharma (OTCMKTS:GTBP) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GT Biopharma (OTCMKTS:GTBP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “GT Biopharma Inc. is an immuno-oncology company. It discovers, develops and commercializes drugs of therapeutic molecules for the treatment of cancer, myeloma, osteolytic lesions and other unmet medical needs. GT Biopharma Inc., formerly known as OXIS International Inc., is based in Tampa, Florida. “

Separately, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of GT Biopharma from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

GT Biopharma stock opened at $2.61 on Tuesday. GT Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.51 and a fifty-two week high of $19.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.05. The company has a market capitalization of $79.61 million, a PE ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 0.59.

GT Biopharma (OTCMKTS:GTBP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.14. As a group, research analysts predict that GT Biopharma will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTBP. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in GT Biopharma by 262.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 306,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 222,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of GT Biopharma by 624.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 252,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 217,451 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of GT Biopharma during the third quarter worth about $1,097,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of GT Biopharma by 133.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 137,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 78,445 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GT Biopharma by 22.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 424,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,859,000 after acquiring an additional 77,673 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.07% of the company’s stock.

GT Biopharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology products based on its proprietary Tri-specific Killer Engager (TriKE) fusion protein immune cell engager technology platform. It develops GTB-3550, a single-chain tri-specific recombinant fusion protein conjugate that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes, refractory/relapsed acute myeloid leukemia or advanced systemic mastocytosis, and CD33+ malignancies.

