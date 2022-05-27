GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) Director Buys $63,256.90 in Stock

GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) Director Ruey-Lin Lu bought 19,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.22 per share, with a total value of $63,256.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 41,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,096.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ruey-Lin Lu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 25th, Ruey-Lin Lu bought 5,051 shares of GSI Technology stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.55 per share, with a total value of $17,931.05.

On Monday, May 23rd, Ruey-Lin Lu bought 5,000 shares of GSI Technology stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.18 per share, with a total value of $15,900.00.

GSIT opened at $3.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $84.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.35. GSI Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.99 and a fifty-two week high of $6.57.

GSI Technology ( NASDAQ:GSIT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.73 million for the quarter. GSI Technology had a negative return on equity of 25.33% and a negative net margin of 53.04%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GSI Technology in a research note on Saturday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GSIT. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in GSI Technology by 265.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 22,036 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in GSI Technology by 186.1% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 29,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 19,032 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in GSI Technology by 79.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 86,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 38,413 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in GSI Technology by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 60,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC increased its stake in GSI Technology by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 186,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares in the last quarter. 23.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GSI Technology, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor memory solutions to networking, industrial, medical, aerospace, and military customers in the United States, China, Singapore, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers static random access memory (SRAM) products, such as SyncBurst for microprocessor cache and other applications; No Bus Turnaround SRAMs to address the needs of networking and telecom applications; SigmaQuad and SigmaDDR products for density and random transaction rate requirements of networking and telecom applications; and radiation-hardened and radiation-tolerant SRAMs for aerospace and military applications, such as networking satellites and missiles.

