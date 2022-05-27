GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 192,692 Shares of Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH)

GSA Capital Partners LLP cut its position in Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH – Get Rating) by 75.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,771 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 192,692 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.10% of Suburban Propane Partners worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPH. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 29,503 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,658 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,361 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 4.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 63,818 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 3,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,019 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 3,429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Suburban Propane Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE SPH opened at $16.66 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.58. Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. has a 52 week low of $13.83 and a 52 week high of $17.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $588.10 million for the quarter. Suburban Propane Partners had a return on equity of 32.56% and a net margin of 10.92%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.80%. Suburban Propane Partners’s payout ratio is 53.94%.

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. The company operates in four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. The Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers, as well as in the wholesale distribution to industrial end users.

