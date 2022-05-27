GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New $924,000 Investment in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $924,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ambarella by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,256,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $254,984,000 after purchasing an additional 59,161 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ambarella by 99.3% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,077,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $167,801,000 after acquiring an additional 536,743 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Ambarella by 61.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 690,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,606,000 after acquiring an additional 263,299 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ambarella by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 627,815 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $127,377,000 after acquiring an additional 4,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Ambarella by 6.0% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 403,003 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,766,000 after acquiring an additional 22,964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Ambarella alerts:

Shares of AMBA opened at $80.15 on Friday. Ambarella, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.60 and a twelve month high of $227.59. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.79 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.59.

Ambarella ( NASDAQ:AMBA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $90.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.18 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a negative return on equity of 4.95%. The company’s revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.39) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.05, for a total value of $25,012.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.22, for a total transaction of $833,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 176,723 shares of company stock worth $16,280,767. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMBA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Ambarella from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Ambarella from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Ambarella from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Ambarella from $230.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ambarella currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.20.

Ambarella Profile (Get Rating)

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.