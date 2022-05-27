GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $879,000 in iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 41,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its holdings in iHeartMedia by 63.7% during the fourth quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iHeartMedia by 4.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in iHeartMedia by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 37,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iHeartMedia by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 69,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iHeartMedia by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 26,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

In other iHeartMedia news, CEO Robert W. Pittman purchased 40,745 shares of iHeartMedia stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.71 per share, for a total transaction of $517,868.95. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,394,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,724,387.33. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James A. Rasulo purchased 40,223 shares of iHeartMedia stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.95 per share, with a total value of $480,664.85. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 87,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,046,712.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 4,294,855 shares of company stock worth $64,481,598. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:IHRT opened at $11.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.09. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.73. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.97 and a 52-week high of $28.24.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Research analysts anticipate that iHeartMedia, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on IHRT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered iHeartMedia from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. B. Riley dropped their price target on iHeartMedia from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised iHeartMedia from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, iHeartMedia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.17.

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,400 radio station affiliates.

