GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $854,000 in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,639 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $854,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Signature Bank by 103.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Signature Bank by 61.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Signature Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Signature Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

SBNY has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James cut their price target on Signature Bank from $400.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Signature Bank from $435.00 to $408.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Signature Bank from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on Signature Bank from $415.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Signature Bank has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.92.

NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $203.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.78. Signature Bank has a fifty-two week low of $179.05 and a fifty-two week high of $374.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $254.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $300.01.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $5.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $607.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $608.85 million. Signature Bank had a net margin of 43.29% and a return on equity of 13.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.24 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 22.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.11%.

Signature Bank Profile (Get Rating)

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.