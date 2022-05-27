GSA Capital Partners LLP Increases Holdings in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) by 121.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,104 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,350 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in OceanFirst Financial were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in OceanFirst Financial by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 104,872 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 50,098 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 22,595 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,714 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in OceanFirst Financial by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 28,107 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. 69.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCFC opened at $19.67 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.21. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.85. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $18.30 and a 12-month high of $24.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

OceanFirst Financial ( NASDAQ:OCFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $93.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.15 million. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 26.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. OceanFirst Financial’s payout ratio is 40.72%.

In other news, insider Anthony Giordano III sold 1,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total value of $39,174.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicos Katsoulis purchased 2,000 shares of OceanFirst Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.40 per share, for a total transaction of $42,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,883 shares of company stock worth $817,696 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OCFC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com lowered OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.63.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

