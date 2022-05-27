GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $867,000 Stock Position in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI)

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) by 58.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,211 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in South Jersey Industries were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SJI. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in South Jersey Industries by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,574,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,135,000 after acquiring an additional 211,127 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its stake in South Jersey Industries by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 794,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,899,000 after acquiring an additional 209,917 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $3,977,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $3,785,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,782,000. 84.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com raised South Jersey Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Maxim Group downgraded South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

Shares of NYSE SJI opened at $34.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.20. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.75 and a 52 week high of $35.32.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $824.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.67 million. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The business’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th.

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

