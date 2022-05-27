GSA Capital Partners LLP Grows Position in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI)

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI – Get Rating) by 961.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 314,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 285,265 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.25% of TETRA Technologies worth $894,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invenire Partners LP acquired a new stake in TETRA Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $3,010,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 105.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 993,768 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after acquiring an additional 509,742 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 315,132 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 8,832 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 6,401.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,406,512 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,194,000 after acquiring an additional 6,307,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 122.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 17,187 shares during the last quarter. 66.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on TTI. StockNews.com began coverage on TETRA Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised TETRA Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

Shares of NYSE:TTI opened at $5.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. TETRA Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.32 and a 12-month high of $5.45. The firm has a market cap of $684.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 268.13 and a beta of 2.86.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TETRA Technologies had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 0.53%. The firm had revenue of $130.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.50 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that TETRA Technologies, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TETRA Technologies news, Director William D. Sullivan sold 200,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total value of $713,676.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. It operates through Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services segments. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

