GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires Shares of 38,701 WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 38,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WOW. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of WideOpenWest in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in WideOpenWest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of WideOpenWest during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WOW opened at $21.85 on Friday. WideOpenWest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.78 and a twelve month high of $23.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.77.

WideOpenWest ( NYSE:WOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 83.12%. The business had revenue of $174.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WOW. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WideOpenWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of WideOpenWest from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.57.

In other news, General Counsel Donald Craig Martin sold 20,000 shares of WideOpenWest stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 412,208 shares in the company, valued at $8,244,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Teresa L. Elder sold 4,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $87,919.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,416,681 shares in the company, valued at $28,404,454.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,385 shares of company stock valued at $1,252,768 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

