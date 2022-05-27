GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires 9,387 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) by 165.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,067 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,387 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Dynatrace by 935.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 920,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,343,000 after buying an additional 831,761 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dynatrace by 232.6% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 191,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,618,000 after buying an additional 134,187 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Dynatrace by 4.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 688,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,833,000 after buying an additional 30,707 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Dynatrace by 611.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 451,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,266,000 after buying an additional 388,300 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Dynatrace in the fourth quarter worth about $4,041,000. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

In related news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 3,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $136,120.44. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 71,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,448,180.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.90 per share, for a total transaction of $99,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,468 shares of company stock worth $564,303. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

DT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $56.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $81.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.33.

DT stock opened at $37.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 208.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.60. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.41 and a 1 year high of $80.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.34.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $252.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.54 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 5.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dynatrace (Get Rating)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform for running and optimizing the applications and services. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as Java, .NET, PHP, Node.js, GoLang, SQL, NoSQL, CICS, IMS, AWS Lambda, Google Cloud Functions, and Microsoft Azure Functions; and Classic Real User Monitoring.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.