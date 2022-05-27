Greytown Advisors Inc. Sells 440 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Greytown Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 0.9% of Greytown Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Greytown Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 75.2% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Eukles Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000.

VIG stock traded up $2.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching $151.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,695,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,826,419. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.43. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $142.68 and a twelve month high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

