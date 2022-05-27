Greytown Advisors Inc. Has $28.84 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Greytown Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 422,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,360 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF comprises approximately 12.3% of Greytown Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Greytown Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $28,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VGK. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the third quarter valued at $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 143.4% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2,006.9% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGK traded up $0.79 during trading on Thursday, hitting $59.24. 4,966,727 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,771,615. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.94 and a 200 day moving average of $63.72. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $54.55 and a 52-week high of $70.70.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

