Greytown Advisors Inc. Buys 1,632 Shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

Greytown Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN makes up approximately 1.5% of Greytown Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Greytown Advisors Inc. owned about 0.17% of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN worth $3,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 491,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,760,000 after purchasing an additional 32,554 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 6,293 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 149.0% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 266,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,668,000 after purchasing an additional 159,355 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,082,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,105,687,000 after purchasing an additional 346,900 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.68. 523,315 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 837,557. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a fifty-two week low of $16.47 and a fifty-two week high of $22.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.16 and its 200-day moving average is $19.82.

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total value of $2,732,400.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,223,583.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $589,054.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,135 shares in the company, valued at $1,405,125.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

