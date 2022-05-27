Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $16.50 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.80.

Get Greenhill & Co. Inc. alerts:

Shares of GHL opened at $12.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.58 and a 52-week high of $20.32. The firm has a market cap of $223.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.81 and its 200-day moving average is $16.51.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:GHL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.84). The company had revenue of $45.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.04 million. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 33.70% and a net margin of 9.56%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

In other news, CEO Scott L. Bok bought 2,978 shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.47 per share, for a total transaction of $34,157.66. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,204,166.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kevin Ferro purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.15 per share, for a total transaction of $121,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146,043. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 93,946 shares of company stock valued at $1,147,962. Corporate insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GHL. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 171.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264 shares during the period. 60.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Greenhill & Co., Inc. (Get Rating)

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, private capital raising, and other similar transactions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Greenhill & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenhill & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.