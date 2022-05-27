Greencoat Renewables (LON:GRP) Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of Greencoat Renewables PLC (LON:GRP – Get Rating) were up 1.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.17 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.17 ($0.01). Approximately 180,132 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 565,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.15 ($0.01).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.55, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of £13.24 million and a P/E ratio of 12.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of €0.02 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This is an increase from Greencoat Renewables’s previous dividend of $0.02. This represents a dividend yield of 1.31%. Greencoat Renewables’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.16%.

Greencoat Renewables PLC invests in, acquires, operates, and manages wind farms in Ireland and France. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 21 wind farms with an aggregate generating capacity of 557 megawatts in Ireland. It also invests in wind and solar assets in other Northern European countries. Greencoat Renewables PLC was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

