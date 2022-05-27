Greencoat Renewables (LON:GRP) Stock Price Up 1.3%

Shares of Greencoat Renewables PLC (LON:GRP – Get Rating) rose 1.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.17 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.17 ($0.01). Approximately 180,132 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 565,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.15 ($0.01).

The firm has a market cap of £13.24 million and a PE ratio of 12.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1.14.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a €0.02 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 1.31%. This is a boost from Greencoat Renewables’s previous dividend of $0.02. Greencoat Renewables’s payout ratio is presently 65.16%.

Greencoat Renewables PLC invests in, acquires, operates, and manages wind farms in Ireland and France. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 21 wind farms with an aggregate generating capacity of 557 megawatts in Ireland. It also invests in wind and solar assets in other Northern European countries. Greencoat Renewables PLC was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

