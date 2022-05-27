Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Greenbrook TMS Inc. is a provider of Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation therapy, an FDA-cleared, non-invasive therapy for the treatment of Major Depressive Disorder and other mental health disorders, principally in the United States. Greenbrook TMS Inc. is based in TORONTO. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on GBNH. Clarus Securities reduced their target price on shares of Greenbrook TMS from C$8.25 to C$7.50 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Greenbrook TMS to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Bloom Burton restated a buy rating on shares of Greenbrook TMS in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Greenbrook TMS from C$19.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Greenbrook TMS has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.04.

GBNH opened at $2.41 on Tuesday. Greenbrook TMS has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $13.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.85. The company has a market capitalization of $42.90 million, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 2.29.

Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.06). Greenbrook TMS had a negative net margin of 46.27% and a negative return on equity of 157.80%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.56) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Greenbrook TMS will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GBNH. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Greenbrook TMS by 243.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,852 shares during the last quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Greenbrook TMS during the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Greenbrook TMS during the 3rd quarter worth about $109,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Greenbrook TMS during the 1st quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its holdings in Greenbrook TMS by 365.5% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 64,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 50,418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.73% of the company’s stock.

Greenbrook TMS Inc, together with its subsidiaries, controls and operates a network of outpatient mental health services centers in the United States. Its centers specialize in the provision of transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) therapy, an FDA-cleared non-invasive therapy for the treatment of major depressive disorder and other mental health disorders, as well as related psychiatric services.

