Graphlinq Protocol (GLQ) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $116,529.00

Graphlinq Protocol (GLQ) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 27th. One Graphlinq Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. Graphlinq Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.10 million and approximately $116,529.00 worth of Graphlinq Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Graphlinq Protocol has traded down 11.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29,006.87 or 1.00018414 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003448 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003451 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002050 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Graphlinq Protocol Coin Profile

Graphlinq Protocol is a coin. It was first traded on March 15th, 2021. Graphlinq Protocol’s total supply is 499,999,973 coins and its circulating supply is 339,999,895 coins. Graphlinq Protocol’s official Twitter account is @graphlinq_proto

According to CryptoCompare, “The goal of GraphLinq is to provide a way to interface the blockchain with any connected system as effortlessly as possible and without requiring any coding skills. The automation of decentralized DeFi data monitorization and external executions over multi-chain applications. With live plugins bound through multiple sources, fetch data and monitor them easily on Binance, Uniswap, or even a Blockchain smart-contract, without any line of code. “

Graphlinq Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graphlinq Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graphlinq Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Graphlinq Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

