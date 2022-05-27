Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.52 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Graphic Packaging’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.47. Graphic Packaging posted earnings of $0.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Graphic Packaging will report full year earnings of $2.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.23. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.54. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Graphic Packaging.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.10. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 22.68%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GPK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $24.50 to $25.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.32.

GPK stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.45. 1,740,512 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,853,781. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.37. Graphic Packaging has a one year low of $16.94 and a one year high of $22.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter worth about $272,418,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 241.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,497,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,205,000 after buying an additional 10,954,420 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 70.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,911,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $218,669,000 after purchasing an additional 4,493,702 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,519,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,728,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $287,199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685,745 shares during the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

