Gotham Asset Management LLC Sells 10,750 Shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,750 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $1,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chesapeake Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Duke Realty by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 18,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Realty by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 6,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Duke Realty by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 10,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Duke Realty by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,569,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in Duke Realty by 1.4% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 22,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. 96.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Duke Realty alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on DRE shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Duke Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Truist Financial upgraded Duke Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Duke Realty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Duke Realty from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Duke Realty from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.60.

Shares of DRE stock opened at $51.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.94 and a 200 day moving average of $57.46. Duke Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $46.01 and a 1 year high of $66.22.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $275.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.97 million. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 93.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.64%.

Duke Realty Company Profile (Get Rating)

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.