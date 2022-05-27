Gotham Asset Management LLC Raises Position in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,443 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,022 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of STAAR Surgical worth $2,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STAA. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 141.4% in the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 350,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,973,000 after buying an additional 205,140 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in STAAR Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,282,000. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 5,004.7% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 132,722 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,118,000 after purchasing an additional 130,122 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 407,823 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $52,416,000 after purchasing an additional 97,397 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 2,966.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,560,000 after purchasing an additional 80,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

In related news, VP James E. Francese sold 922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $68,799.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Caren L. Mason sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total transaction of $2,012,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,808,751.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,211 shares of company stock worth $2,099,498. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:STAA opened at $62.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 108.38 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.28 and its 200 day moving average is $77.59. STAAR Surgical has a 52 week low of $49.03 and a 52 week high of $163.08.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $63.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.53 million. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that STAAR Surgical will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Benchmark raised shares of STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Saturday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, STAAR Surgical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.14.

About STAAR Surgical (Get Rating)

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.