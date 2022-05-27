Gotham Asset Management LLC Purchases 6,602 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 34.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,873 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,602 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $2,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter worth $101,000. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BLDR shares. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $76.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $106.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.38.

Builders FirstSource stock opened at $66.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.24 and a 12-month high of $86.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 2.27.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.75. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 39.10% and a net margin of 8.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

