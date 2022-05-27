Gotham Asset Management LLC Makes New $1.83 Million Investment in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,076 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,826,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 541.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 25,041 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,500,000 after buying an additional 21,140 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 43,396 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $73,652,000 after buying an additional 10,794 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 467,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $791,240,000 after buying an additional 10,276 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arjuna Capital purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MTD opened at $1,258.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.61 billion, a PE ratio of 36.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.89. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,168.31 and a 52-week high of $1,714.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,310.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,434.66.

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.32 by $0.55. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 540.97%. The firm had revenue of $897.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 400 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,245.00, for a total value of $498,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,100,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,195.60, for a total value of $1,133,428.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,778. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,748 shares of company stock valued at $54,043,714 in the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on MTD. Wells Fargo & Company raised Mettler-Toledo International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $1,600.00 to $1,410.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,240.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,531.00 to $1,595.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,449.25.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

