Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $2.27 Million Stock Holdings in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) by 50.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 34,720 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of Vishay Intertechnology worth $2,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 18.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Vishay Intertechnology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Vishay Intertechnology in the third quarter worth approximately $117,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Vishay Intertechnology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 1,686.0% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 9,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 9,020 shares in the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VSH opened at $20.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.19 and a 200 day moving average of $20.09. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.57 and a 12 month high of $24.34.

Vishay Intertechnology ( NYSE:VSH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $853.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $844.14 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 9.91%. Vishay Intertechnology’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.62%.

VSH has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vishay Intertechnology in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Vishay Intertechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates through six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

