Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $1.91 Million Stake in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) by 223.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,237 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,679 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Matson were worth $1,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MATX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Matson by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 632,887 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $51,080,000 after purchasing an additional 19,847 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Matson by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 193,585 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $17,428,000 after purchasing an additional 75,531 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Matson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Matson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $618,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Matson by 114.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,187 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after purchasing an additional 25,718 shares during the period. 85.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MATX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Matson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Matson from $98.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Matson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

In related news, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.18, for a total transaction of $41,599.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Jason Lee Taylor sold 3,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.36, for a total value of $422,993.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 28,998 shares of company stock valued at $2,913,121 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MATX stock opened at $88.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Matson, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.75 and a 12 month high of $125.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.04.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shipping company reported $8.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.13 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Matson had a return on equity of 77.39% and a net margin of 26.93%. Matson’s revenue was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Matson, Inc. will post 26.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.31%.

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

