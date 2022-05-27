Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $1.84 Million Position in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Gotham Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,730 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 8,519 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned 0.10% of Bloomin’ Brands worth $1,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 32.5% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 214,028 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,490,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,932 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 3.1% in the third quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 59,302 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000.

NASDAQ:BLMN opened at $20.96 on Friday. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.27 and a fifty-two week high of $30.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.99.

Bloomin’ Brands ( NASDAQ:BLMN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 131.48% and a net margin of 5.20%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Bloomin’ Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 10th. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BLMN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.45.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

