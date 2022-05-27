Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $1.81 Million Stake in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,168 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $1,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMED. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Amedisys by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,588,750 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $257,187,000 after buying an additional 576,633 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Amedisys during the 4th quarter worth about $85,286,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Amedisys by 2,265.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 406,854 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $60,662,000 after buying an additional 389,654 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Amedisys by 233.6% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 463,866 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $69,162,000 after buying an additional 324,806 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its holdings in Amedisys by 315.3% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 299,157 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $44,604,000 after buying an additional 227,119 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on AMED shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Amedisys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Amedisys from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amedisys in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.06.

Shares of AMED opened at $117.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $142.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.88. Amedisys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.53 and a 52 week high of $276.21.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $545.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.81 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 19.37% and a net margin of 8.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amedisys, Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amedisys news, insider David L. Kemmerly sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.31, for a total transaction of $443,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,896,536.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

