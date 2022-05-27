Gotham Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,083 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,644 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $2,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYNA. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 99.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,957 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,689,000 after buying an additional 133,810 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 95.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after buying an additional 10,230 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Synaptics by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 129,448 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,266,000 after acquiring an additional 8,608 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Finally, Trigran Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Synaptics by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 480,469 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $86,354,000 after acquiring an additional 68,590 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

SYNA has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Synaptics from $320.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Synaptics from $340.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Summit Insights lowered Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Synaptics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Synaptics from $310.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Synaptics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.85.

Shares of SYNA stock opened at $142.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.82. Synaptics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $124.06 and a fifty-two week high of $299.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.07). Synaptics had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 34.97%. The firm had revenue of $470.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synaptics Incorporated will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,126 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.61, for a total value of $175,216.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,147,162.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kiva A. Allgood sold 196 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.61, for a total value of $30,499.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,428.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Synaptics Incorporated develops and supplies semiconductor products and solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

