Gotham Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) by 446.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,166 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,366 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $2,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XRAY. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 203.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 91,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,517,000 after purchasing an additional 61,111 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,628 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,157,000 after buying an additional 52,645 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 607,754 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,445,000 after acquiring an additional 84,088 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,968 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 57.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,047,390 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $60,801,000 after acquiring an additional 384,225 shares during the period. 94.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, Director Eric Brandt sold 6,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total transaction of $273,999.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,396,005.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $38.95 on Friday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a one year low of $35.00 and a one year high of $67.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.72 and its 200 day moving average is $50.03. The stock has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.45.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 8.81%. The company had revenue of $9.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $982.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue for the quarter was up 841.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This is a boost from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.59%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on XRAY shares. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. William Blair downgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $59.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.89.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Profile (Get Rating)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. It offers dental equipment, including treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments; imaging equipment; treatment centers comprising basic dentist chairs, sophisticated chair-based units with integrated diagnostic, hygiene and ergonomic functionalities, and specialist centers; and lab equipment, such as amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.