Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIX) Shares Sold by Radcliffe Capital Management L.P.

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIX – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 248,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,945 shares during the period. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Gores Holdings VIII were worth $2,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GIIX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Gores Holdings VIII in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,396,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VIII during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,854,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gores Holdings VIII by 206.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 818,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,059,000 after buying an additional 551,458 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VIII during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,734,000. Finally, Fortress Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Gores Holdings VIII by 140.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fortress Investment Group LLC now owns 559,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,514,000 after buying an additional 327,010 shares during the period. 72.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GIIX stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.90. 26,115 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,705. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.98. Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.66 and a 52-week high of $10.40.

Gores Holdings VIII, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the industrials, technology, telecommunications, media and entertainment, business services, healthcare, and consumer products.

