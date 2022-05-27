Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd Makes New Investment in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 223.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,563,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,928,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152,219 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,708,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,862,000 after acquiring an additional 130,932 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,673,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,349,000 after acquiring an additional 556,270 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,530,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,003,000 after acquiring an additional 428,526 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,910,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,508,000 after acquiring an additional 314,958 shares during the period. 63.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CrowdStrike news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 13,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.42, for a total value of $2,661,978.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 20,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.02, for a total value of $4,751,708.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 191,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,562,308.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 170,458 shares of company stock valued at $35,634,355. Insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

CRWD traded up $7.66 on Friday, reaching $163.50. The stock had a trading volume of 61,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,057,299. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.00 and a fifty-two week high of $298.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $195.46 and a 200-day moving average of $197.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $37.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.30 and a beta of 1.44.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 15.87% and a negative net margin of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $431.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRWD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, April 11th. BTIG Research upgraded CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on CrowdStrike from $255.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $255.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.25.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

