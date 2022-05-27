Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd Invests $61,000 in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in SentinelOne during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SentinelOne during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 272.9% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. 69.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other SentinelOne news, CTO Ric Smith sold 2,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.61, for a total transaction of $63,943.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 96,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,752,682.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb sold 1,008,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total value of $34,634,967.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,576,545 shares of company stock valued at $55,009,239 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on S shares. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SentinelOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $75.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $63.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $78.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.88.

S stock traded up $1.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.62. 26,444 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,311,458. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.57. SentinelOne, Inc. has a one year low of $18.64 and a one year high of $78.53.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.01. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 132.37% and a negative return on equity of 22.36%. The firm had revenue of $65.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.00) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

