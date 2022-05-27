GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) Stock Position Raised by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,984 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,488 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned 0.12% of GoPro worth $1,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in shares of GoPro by 67.7% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 8,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 3,235 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of GoPro by 34.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of GoPro during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of GoPro during the third quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoPro during the fourth quarter worth $96,000. 78.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 37,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $297,296.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP S Aimee Lapic sold 30,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $275,778.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 301,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,709,405. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 305,576 shares of company stock valued at $2,459,582 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GPRO opened at $6.68 on Friday. GoPro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.18 and a 1 year high of $12.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.04 and a 200-day moving average of $9.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.04.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. GoPro had a net margin of 32.96% and a return on equity of 24.58%. The firm had revenue of $217.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. GoPro’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that GoPro, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GPRO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on GoPro in a report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered GoPro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on GoPro from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.90.

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO10 Black, HERO9 Black, and HERO8 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that includes full access to the Quik app, cloud storage supporting source video and photo quality, camera replacement, and damage protection; Quik subscription provides access to editing tools, which allows users to edit photos, videos, and create cinematic stories; and Quik app, a mobile app that enable users to get their favorite photos and videos with footage from any phone or camera.

