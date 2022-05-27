Good Hemp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GHMP) Short Interest Up 1,010.0% in May

Good Hemp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GHMP – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, an increase of 1,010.0% from the April 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,552,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:GHMP traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.03. 10,713,191 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,138,133. Good Hemp has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $4.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.08.

About Good Hemp (Get Rating)

Good Hemp, Inc focuses on the development and marketing of natural and functional hemp-derived consumer products in the United States. It offers Good Hemp 2oh!, CANNA HEMP, and CANNA that are refreshing ready-to-drink waters in blueberry-blast, island coco-lime, kiwi-strawberry, lemon-twist, mango-fandango, and Q-cumbermint flavors; Good Hemp fizz, a line-up of carbonated refreshing ready-to-drink carbonated beverages in blueberry-bam, mango-tango, and citrus-twist flavors; Good Hemp Wellness, a line of CBD soft gels; and Diamond Creek High Alkaline Water, a 9.5pH high alkaline natural spring water.

