GoldMining (TSE:GOLD) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of GoldMining (TSE:GOLD – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a C$6.50 price objective on the stock.

Shares of TSE GOLD opened at C$1.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$234.77 million and a P/E ratio of 2.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51. GoldMining has a 12-month low of C$1.24 and a 12-month high of C$2.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.88.

GoldMining Inc, a mineral exploration company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold assets in the Americas. It also operates a diversified portfolio of resource-stage gold and gold-copper projects in Canada, the United States, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company's principal projects include La Mina Gold Project and Titiribi Gold-Copper Project located in Colombia; Whistler Gold-Copper Project located in Alaska, United States; and São Jorge Gold Project located in the State of Pará, northeastern Brazil.

