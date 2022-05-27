GoldMining (TSE:GOLD) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of GoldMining (TSE:GOLD – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a C$6.50 price objective on the stock.
Shares of TSE GOLD opened at C$1.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$234.77 million and a P/E ratio of 2.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51. GoldMining has a 12-month low of C$1.24 and a 12-month high of C$2.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.88.
About GoldMining (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Genesco Pops On Earnings But Don’t Expect A Rally
- The Insiders Are Selling Movado Group, But You Shouldn’t
- Beware The Rebound In Retail Stocks
- It’s A Good Time To Own Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)
- Block, Inc: Correcting for Negative Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for GoldMining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoldMining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.